In the case of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), what’s next?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) closed the day trading at 37.80 up 0.88% from the previous closing price of $37.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6092206 shares were traded. LUV reached its highest trading level at $38.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LUV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,300 shares for $45.70 per share. The transaction valued at 105,098 led to the insider holds 23,296 shares of the business.

MONTFORD JOHN T sold 540 shares of LUV for $23,697 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 24,442 shares after completing the transaction at $43.88 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Gilligan Thomas W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,188 shares for $47.34 each. As a result, the insider received 529,601 and left with 8,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has reached a high of $56.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LUV traded about 5.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LUV traded about 4.66M shares per day. A total of 593.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.29M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LUV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 12.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LUV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 24, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.39 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $6.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.93B to a low estimate of $6.2B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Airlines Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.68B, an estimated increase of 39.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.43B, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $39.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.11B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 54.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.21B and the low estimate is $24.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.