In the case of UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH), what’s next?

The closing price of UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) was 0.54 for the day, down -2.64% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0147 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1770528 shares were traded. UPH reached its highest trading level at $0.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4531.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $6 previously.

On October 25, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 22, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Pylypiv Mariya bought 17,382 shares for $3.40 per share. The transaction valued at 59,067 led to the insider holds 7,647,084 shares of the business.

Pylypiv Mariya bought 12,618 shares of UPH for $43,101 on Nov 17. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 7,629,702 shares after completing the transaction at $3.42 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Katz Avi S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 800 shares for $5.15 each. As a result, the insider received 4,120 and left with 67,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPH has reached a high of $5.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6009, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5355.

Shares Statistics:

UPH traded an average of 363.64K shares per day over the past three months and 791.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.08M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $-0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.13 and $-0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $46M to a low estimate of $44M. As of the current estimate, UpHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.17M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.45M, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $204.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.8M, up 65.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.1M and the low estimate is $245.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.