In What Direction Will Meta Materials Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Goes From Here?

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) closed the day trading at 0.89 up 10.40% from the previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0834 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5392918 shares were traded. MMAT reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MMAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Palikaras Georgios bought 42,000 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 40,320 led to the insider holds 1,158,907 shares of the business.

Welch Thomas Gordon bought 35,000 shares of MMAT for $44,800 on Jun 24. The 10% Owner now owns 2,450,243 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,465 and bolstered with 1,948,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $6.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8929.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MMAT traded about 6.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MMAT traded about 4.61M shares per day. A total of 301.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.84M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 42.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.45% and a Short% of Float of 10.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $624k, an estimated increase of 393.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.56M, an increase of 521.30% over than the figure of $393.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.08M, up 225.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.68M and the low estimate is $28.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.