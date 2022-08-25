In What Direction Will TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) was 1.15 for the day, down -12.88% from the previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150841 shares were traded. MEDS reached its highest trading level at $1.2799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1001.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MEDS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when AJJARAPU SURENDRA K bought 10,000 shares for $13000.00 per share. The transaction valued at 130,000,000 led to the insider holds 222,500 shares of the business.

Fell Donald G. bought 2,000 shares of MEDS for $2,520 on May 12. The Director now owns 19,639 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEDS has reached a high of $5.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5550, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0635.

Shares Statistics:

MEDS traded an average of 29.89K shares per day over the past three months and 145.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.34M. Insiders hold about 14.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MEDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 87.15k with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 48.97k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $-0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31M to a low estimate of $2.6M. As of the current estimate, TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.89M, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.89M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.16M and the low estimate is $12.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.