Invest in Amyris Inc. (AMRS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) closed at 2.87 in the last session, up 10.38% from day before closing price of $2.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4984590 shares were traded. AMRS reached its highest trading level at $2.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5750.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On May 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.50.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on May 25, 2022, with a $2.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Melo John bought 17,155 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 69,135 led to the insider holds 509,856 shares of the business.

Melo John sold 55,576 shares of AMRS for $117,918 on Jul 06. The President and CEO now owns 492,701 shares after completing the transaction at $2.12 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, KELSEY NICOLE, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER- SECRETARY of the company, sold 94,033 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider received 169,419 and left with 63,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $16.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2662, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9783.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMRS traded on average about 6.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 319.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46.04M with a Short Ratio of 7.46, compared to 47.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.40% and a Short% of Float of 21.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $104.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.24M to a low estimate of $104.24M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.12M, an estimated increase of 147.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.86M, an increase of 124.20% less than the figure of $147.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.86M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $615.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $490.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.43M, up 51.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $549.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $555.04M and the low estimate is $544.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.