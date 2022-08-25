Invest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed at 15.19 in the last session, up 6.97% from day before closing price of $14.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10898144 shares were traded. CHPT reached its highest trading level at $15.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 21, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Sidle Eric sold 33,442 shares for $18.55 per share. The transaction valued at 620,268 led to the insider holds 584,561 shares of the business.

Jansen Colleen sold 14,000 shares of CHPT for $266,000 on Aug 12. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 589,597 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, CHIZEN BRUCE R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,300 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 64,523 and left with 3,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $28.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHPT traded on average about 10.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 370.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.62M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 45.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.54% and a Short% of Float of 15.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.44 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.78. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 97.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $743.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.2M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.