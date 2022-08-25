Invest in Farfetch Limited (FTCH) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) closed at 9.51 in the last session, up 21.30% from day before closing price of $7.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48110324 shares were traded. FTCH reached its highest trading level at $9.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $11 previously.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on July 21, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Farfetch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCH has reached a high of $47.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTCH traded on average about 10.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 381.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.15M. Insiders hold about 4.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 25.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.43 and $-1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.89. EPS for the following year is $-0.9, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.43 and $-1.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $548.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $593.94M to a low estimate of $367M. As of the current estimate, Farfetch Limited’s year-ago sales were $496.91M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $631.7M, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $696M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $528.8M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.