Invest in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) closed at 2.09 in the last session, up 12.37% from day before closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1797263 shares were traded. SELB reached its highest trading level at $2.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SELB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On June 06, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when COX CARRIE SMITH bought 130,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 149,799 led to the insider holds 212,881 shares of the business.

BARABE TIMOTHY C bought 50,000 shares of SELB for $38,720 on May 09. The Director now owns 250,013 shares after completing the transaction at $0.77 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Kishimoto Takashi Kei, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,416 shares for $3.09 each. As a result, the insider received 10,541 and left with 268,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Selecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SELB has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7296, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9308.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SELB traded on average about 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.28M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SELB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 8.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $-0.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $-0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SELB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.08M, down -20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $9.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -49.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.