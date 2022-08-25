Invest in Weber Inc. (WEBR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) closed at 9.18 in the last session, up 8.51% from day before closing price of $8.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4785834 shares were traded. WEBR reached its highest trading level at $9.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WEBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2.75 from $7 previously.

On August 01, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Herr Hans-Jurgen sold 50,000 shares for $7.73 per share. The transaction valued at 386,265 led to the insider holds 376,540 shares of the business.

Scherzinger Chris M. bought 20,000 shares of WEBR for $199,100 on Feb 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 90,049 shares after completing the transaction at $9.96 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, CONGALTON SUSAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 105,900 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEBR has reached a high of $18.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WEBR traded on average about 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.77M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WEBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.18, compared to 10.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.85% and a Short% of Float of 38.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $157.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $534.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $580.79M to a low estimate of $521.8M. As of the current estimate, Weber Inc.’s year-ago sales were $668.91M, an estimated decrease of -20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.39M, a decrease of -20.80% less than the figure of $-20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $304.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217.23M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.