Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.30, up 2.91% from its previous closing price of $5.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111038 shares were traded. NRGV reached its highest trading level at $5.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NRGV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 44.00 and its Current Ratio is at 44.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On March 14, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $9.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on March 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Piconi Robert bought 9,400 shares for $5.22 per share. The transaction valued at 49,066 led to the insider holds 6,327,742 shares of the business.

Piconi Robert bought 18,954 shares of NRGV for $99,613 on Aug 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,318,342 shares after completing the transaction at $5.26 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, GROSS WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 170,210 shares for $5.18 each. As a result, the insider received 882,335 and left with 1,276,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NRGV traded 783.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.26M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 2.94M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $482.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525M and the low estimate is $350.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 216.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.