Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed at 27.86 up 3.61% from its previous closing price of $26.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5115785 shares were traded. TCOM reached its highest trading level at $28.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trip.com Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On February 08, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $33.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 08, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $33.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCOM has traded an average of 5.29M shares per day and 2.75M over the past ten days. A total of 647.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 637.46M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 12.19M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

