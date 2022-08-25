Investing in Under Armour Inc. (UA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed at 8.02 up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $8.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4265188 shares were traded. UA reached its highest trading level at $8.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.88.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Maheshwari Aditya, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,899 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 45,340 and left with 58,506 shares of the company.

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $23.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.36.

For the past three months, UA has traded an average of 4.92M shares per day and 3.38M over the past ten days. A total of 451.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.05M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.44% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 14.58M on Jun 14, 2022.

