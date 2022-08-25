Is eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $45.43 in the most recent trading day, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) closed at 45.53, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4208881 shares were traded. EBAY reached its highest trading level at $46.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EBAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Doerger Brian J. sold 12,107 shares for $49.13 per share. The transaction valued at 594,768 led to the insider holds 7,122 shares of the business.

Doerger Brian J. sold 3,633 shares of EBAY for $174,217 on Jun 06. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 14,929 shares after completing the transaction at $47.95 per share. On May 23, another insider, Doerger Brian J., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 7,942 shares for $45.16 each. As a result, the insider received 358,669 and left with 18,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EBAY is 1.21, which has changed by -39.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has reached a high of $81.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 556.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 544.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EBAY as of Jul 28, 2022 were 17.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 20.7M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EBAY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%. The current Payout Ratio is 194.00% for EBAY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2376:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $4.41, with 28 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $3.92.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $2.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, eBay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.5B, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.51B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of $-6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.45B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.43B and the low estimate is $9.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.