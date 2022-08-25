Is HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $33.40 in the most recent trading day, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) closed at 33.22, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6460558 shares were traded. HPQ reached its highest trading level at $33.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.92.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HPQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $30 from $35 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on July 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when MYERS MARIE sold 4,500 shares for $33.05 per share. The transaction valued at 148,725 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

LORES ENRIQUE sold 34,000 shares of HPQ for $1,110,780 on Jul 01. The President and CEO now owns 551,204 shares after completing the transaction at $32.67 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, MYERS MARIE, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $32.67 each. As a result, the insider received 147,015 and left with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPQ now has a Market Capitalization of 34.54B and an Enterprise Value of 40.23B. As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $41.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.66, compared to 58.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HPQ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.89, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.85. The current Payout Ratio is 15.70% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.31. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.61 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.49B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.56B and the low estimate is $63.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.