Is Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) closed at 0.13 in the last session, down -2.58% from day before closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0035 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2897607 shares were traded. KPRX reached its highest trading level at $0.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1221.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KPRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KPRX is 0.39, which has changed by -91.54% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KPRX has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6604.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KPRX traded on average about 2.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.66M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KPRX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 52.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 140.06k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.57. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.35.