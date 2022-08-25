Is this a Prime Time To acquire Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stock

After closing at $106.01 in the most recent trading day, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) closed at 105.44, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4271786 shares were traded. ABT reached its highest trading level at $106.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $138 to $142.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when STARKS DANIEL J sold 50,000 shares for $109.14 per share. The transaction valued at 5,456,994 led to the insider holds 6,923,500 shares of the business.

Mateus Fernando sold 2,457 shares of ABT for $267,943 on Jul 26. The SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT now owns 14,503 shares after completing the transaction at $109.05 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Tyler Julie L., who serves as the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 253 shares for $109.09 each. As a result, the insider received 27,600 and left with 33,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abbott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has reached a high of $142.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.74B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ABT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 14.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.62, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 38.00% for ABT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 10000:4798 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.39 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.08B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.02B and the low estimate is $39.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.