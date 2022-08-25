Is this a Prime Time To acquire BARK Inc. (BARK) stock

The price of BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) closed at 2.60 in the last session, up 10.64% from day before closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2201815 shares were traded. BARK reached its highest trading level at $2.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BARK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On June 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Meeker Matt bought 11,400 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 24,837 led to the insider holds 9,815,086 shares of the business.

Kamenetzky David bought 91,832 shares of BARK for $226,559 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 204,346 shares after completing the transaction at $2.47 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 286,000 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $9.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6594, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1818.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BARK traded on average about 2.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 175.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.83M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 8.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.12 and $-0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $130.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.2M to a low estimate of $130.1M. As of the current estimate, BARK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.81M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $556.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.41M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $690.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.2M and the low estimate is $629.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.