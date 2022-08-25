Is this a Prime Time To acquire Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) stock

The price of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) closed at 5.74 in the last session, up 6.10% from day before closing price of $5.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2337071 shares were traded. BFLY reached its highest trading level at $6.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BFLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 21, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Shahida Darius sold 16,069 shares for $3.18 per share. The transaction valued at 51,099 led to the insider holds 676,932 shares of the business.

Shahida Darius sold 16,430 shares of BFLY for $88,558 on Mar 17. The Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer now owns 635,721 shares after completing the transaction at $5.39 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Fielding Stephanie, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,269 shares for $5.39 each. As a result, the insider received 17,620 and left with 113,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has reached a high of $13.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BFLY traded on average about 2.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BFLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.88M with a Short Ratio of 9.42, compared to 22.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.00% and a Short% of Float of 16.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.89 and $-0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.89. EPS for the following year is $-0.93, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.93 and $-0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.56M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.