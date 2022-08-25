Is this a Prime Time To acquire TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) stock

The price of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) closed at 1.04 in the last session, up 4.00% from day before closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010770 shares were traded. TOMZ reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TOMZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 when Shane Dr. Halden Stuart bought 21,200 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 42,824 led to the insider holds 3,942,663 shares of the business.

Shane Dr. Halden Stuart bought 22,082 shares of TOMZ for $44,164 on Sep 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,921,463 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOMZ has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8432, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0622.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TOMZ traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 343.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.33M. Insiders hold about 20.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TOMZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 83.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 177.7k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.07 and $-0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOMZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.75M, up 64.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.38M and the low estimate is $18.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.