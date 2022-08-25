It’s a good day to be an Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) shareholder

In the latest session, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) closed at 33.31 up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $32.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5731721 shares were traded. DAL reached its highest trading level at $33.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $53.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Taylor David S bought 10,000 shares for $29.31 per share. The transaction valued at 293,100 led to the insider holds 43,010 shares of the business.

Smith Joanne D sold 7,704 shares of DAL for $319,562 on May 31. The EVP & Chief People Officer now owns 113,153 shares after completing the transaction at $41.48 per share. On May 27, another insider, Sear Steven M, who serves as the EVP – Global Sales of the company, sold 12,780 shares for $41.65 each. As a result, the insider received 532,287 and left with 90,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $46.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAL has traded an average of 13.26M shares per day and 7.9M over the past ten days. A total of 638.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 635.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 21.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.37 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.48B to a low estimate of $12.82B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.15B, an estimated increase of 53.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.58B, an increase of 32.80% less than the figure of $53.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.67B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.9B, up 64.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.48B and the low estimate is $47.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.