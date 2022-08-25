It’s a good day to be an GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, GoHealth Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.50, up 2.34% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0114 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193341 shares were traded. GOCO reached its highest trading level at $0.5073 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Jones Clinton P. bought 530,000 shares for $3.66 per share. The transaction valued at 1,939,270 led to the insider holds 807,300 shares of the business.

Cruz Brandon M. bought 530,000 shares of GOCO for $1,939,270 on Nov 22. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 807,300 shares after completing the transaction at $3.66 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, NVX Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 530,000 shares for $3.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,939,270 and bolstered with 807,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOCO has reached a high of $6.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7112.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOCO traded 1.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 329.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.01M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GOCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 5.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.51, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.03 and $-0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $130.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135M to a low estimate of $126.9M. As of the current estimate, GoHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $196.9M, an estimated decrease of -33.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.5M, a decrease of -32.70% over than the figure of $-33.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $981.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $996.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $997.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.