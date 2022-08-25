It’s a good day to be an Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shareholder

In the latest session, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) closed at 76.17 down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $76.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3869227 shares were traded. ORCL reached its highest trading level at $76.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oracle Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 130.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

On June 29, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Screven Edward sold 419,174 shares for $69.22 per share. The transaction valued at 29,015,224 led to the insider holds 2,492,613 shares of the business.

Screven Edward sold 280,826 shares of ORCL for $19,893,826 on Jun 28. The Chief Corporate Architect now owns 2,492,613 shares after completing the transaction at $70.84 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, CATZ SAFRA, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 980,000 shares for $69.80 each. As a result, the insider received 68,408,454 and left with 1,118,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oracle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has reached a high of $106.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORCL has traded an average of 7.57M shares per day and 5.02M over the past ten days. A total of 2.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51B. Insiders hold about 43.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 13.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ORCL is 1.28, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 51.40% for ORCL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.44B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.03B and the low estimate is $51.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.