It’s an appealing income play to consider Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

After closing at $8.38 in the most recent trading day, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) closed at 8.91, up 6.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5735569 shares were traded. LAZR reached its highest trading level at $9.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LAZR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On March 29, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.

On February 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on February 01, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares for $9.07 per share. The transaction valued at 226,708 led to the insider holds 955,000 shares of the business.

Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares of LAZR for $269,918 on Aug 12. The Chairperson, President & CEO now owns 930,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.80 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Russell Austin, who serves as the Chairperson, President & CEO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $9.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,105 and bolstered with 905,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LAZR is 1.79, which has changed by -47.59% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $23.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 352.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.55M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 50.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.55, compared to 47.56M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.08% and a Short% of Float of 20.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.66 and $-0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.75. EPS for the following year is $-0.63, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.85.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $9.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $9M. As of the current estimate, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.89M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.65M, an increase of 34.90% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.94M, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.28M and the low estimate is $118.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 195.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.