It’s an appealing income play to consider Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

The price of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) closed at 40.12 in the last session, up 9.11% from day before closing price of $36.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1552407 shares were traded. VERV reached its highest trading level at $41.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VERV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On February 18, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.

On September 24, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $58.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on September 24, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Kathiresan Sekar sold 50,000 shares for $29.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,495,000 led to the insider holds 317,839 shares of the business.

Bellinger Andrew sold 20,000 shares of VERV for $698,000 on Jul 20. The CSO & CMO now owns 6,629 shares after completing the transaction at $34.90 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Kathiresan Sekar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $29.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,495,000 and left with 317,839 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $78.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VERV traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 989.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VERV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.37, compared to 9.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.39% and a Short% of Float of 48.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.42 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $-6.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.7, with high estimates of $-0.42 and low estimates of $-0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.58 and $-3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.66. EPS for the following year is $-2.95, with 6 analysts recommending between $-2.35 and $-4.