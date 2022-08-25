It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) stock

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) closed the day trading at 64.37 up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $63.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5551590 shares were traded. TJX reached its highest trading level at $64.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TJX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On July 28, 2022, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $67 to $60.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Goldenberg Scott sold 16,551 shares for $68.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,125,468 led to the insider holds 102,576 shares of the business.

Canestrari Kenneth sold 29,977 shares of TJX for $2,038,436 on Aug 18. The SEVP – Group President now owns 130,922 shares after completing the transaction at $68.00 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, MEYROWITZ CAROL, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 70,720 shares for $67.62 each. As a result, the insider received 4,782,065 and left with 264,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TJX has reached a high of $77.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TJX traded about 5.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TJX traded about 6.23M shares per day. A total of 1.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.17B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TJX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 12.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

TJX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.18, up from 0.26 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 19.00% for TJX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 06, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.88 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TJX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.55B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.56B and the low estimate is $52.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.