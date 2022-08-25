KeyCorp (KEY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) closed the day trading at 18.75 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $18.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5994511 shares were traded. KEY reached its highest trading level at $18.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KEY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on June 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $26 previously.

On May 02, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $20.50.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Highsmith Carlton L sold 5,362 shares for $22.86 per share. The transaction valued at 122,575 led to the insider holds 64,874 shares of the business.

Warder Jamie sold 9,632 shares of KEY for $238,874 on Feb 28. The Head of Digital Banking now owns 22,095 shares after completing the transaction at $24.80 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Fishel Brian L, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 11,841 shares for $23.26 each. As a result, the insider received 275,422 and left with 39,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $27.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KEY traded about 9.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KEY traded about 7.16M shares per day. A total of 931.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 926.97M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 17.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Dividends & Splits

KEY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.78, up from 0.74 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65. The current Payout Ratio is 33.30% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.82B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.92B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.09B and the low estimate is $7.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.