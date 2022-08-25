MF (Missfresh Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Missfresh Limited’s stock clocked out at 0.13, up 8.61% from its previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0105 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4370521 shares were traded. MF reached its highest trading level at $0.1415 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1215.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.08.

On November 19, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MF has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2414, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9184.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MF traded 18.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 235.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.52M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 2.91M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-1.51, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.51 and $-1.51.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.