Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $224.55 in the most recent trading day, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at 229.61, up 2.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5412722 shares were traded. NFLX reached its highest trading level at $234.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NFLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 647.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $250 from $240 previously.

On July 20, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $234 to $251.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on July 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $260 to $240.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 when HASTINGS REED bought 4,540 shares for $375.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,706,910 led to the insider holds 5,158,941 shares of the business.

HASTINGS REED bought 46,900 shares of NFLX for $18,294,698 on Jan 27. The Co-CEO now owns 5,154,401 shares after completing the transaction at $390.08 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Peters Gregory K, who serves as the COO and Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 7,058 shares for $700.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,940,600 and left with 13,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NFLX is 1.36, which has changed by -58.26% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $700.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 359.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 444.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.25M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 10.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 12.55M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 33 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $3.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.89 and $8.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.06. EPS for the following year is $10.74, with 36 analysts recommending between $12.4 and $9.05.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $7.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.91B to a low estimate of $7.71B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.48B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $8B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.8B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.7B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.76B and the low estimate is $32.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.