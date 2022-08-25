NIKE Inc. (NKE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) closed the day trading at 111.41 up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $110.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4766930 shares were traded. NKE reached its highest trading level at $112.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Campion Andrew sold 5,922 shares for $113.42 per share. The transaction valued at 671,673 led to the insider holds 75,295 shares of the business.

Friend Matthew sold 4,139 shares of NKE for $469,445 on Aug 03. The EVP: CFO now owns 56,539 shares after completing the transaction at $113.42 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Matheson Monique S., who serves as the EVP: CHRO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $107.19 each. As a result, the insider received 3,215,624 and left with 60,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NIKE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has reached a high of $179.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NKE traded about 6.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NKE traded about 5.17M shares per day. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NKE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 12.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

NKE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.22, up from 1.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 30.30% for NKE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 23, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 31 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.71B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.6B and the low estimate is $52.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.