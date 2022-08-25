Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) closed at 0.46 in the last session, up 5.95% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0257 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1427337 shares were traded. OTMO reached its highest trading level at $0.4660 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OTMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTMO has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8579, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0019.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OTMO traded on average about 682.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 970.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.26M. Insiders hold about 29.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OTMO as of Jul 28, 2022 were 166.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 84.95k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72M, up 398.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.57M and the low estimate is $14.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 198.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.