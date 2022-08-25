Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $63.38 in the most recent trading day, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) closed at 64.64, up 1.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8142473 shares were traded. SE reached its highest trading level at $67.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $105.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $372.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 557.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.16M. Insiders hold about 31.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 18.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.95 and a low estimate of $-1.5, while EPS last year was $-0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.18, with high estimates of $-0.95 and low estimates of $-1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.02 and $-5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.88. EPS for the following year is $-3.38, with 24 analysts recommending between $-1.48 and $-6.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.96B, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.19B and the low estimate is $13.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.