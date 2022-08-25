SNMP (Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) closed at 0.43 in the last session, down -6.98% from day before closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0325 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094904 shares were traded. SNMP reached its highest trading level at $0.4653 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4206.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNMP has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5576.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNMP traded on average about 962.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 972.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.08M. Insiders hold about 26.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SNMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 1.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.