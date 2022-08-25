Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed at 5.91 in the last session, up 4.23% from day before closing price of $5.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3144234 shares were traded. SFIX reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 when GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,428,200 led to the insider holds 2,149,762 shares of the business.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) bought 100,000 shares of SFIX for $1,609,790 on Jan 20. The 10% Owner now owns 11,979,753 shares after completing the transaction at $16.10 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Working Capital Advisors (UK) , who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $16.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,228,900 and bolstered with 11,879,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $44.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFIX traded on average about 4.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.00M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.00, compared to 12.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.22% and a Short% of Float of 23.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.46 and a low estimate of $-0.8, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.44 and low estimates of $-0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.51 and $-1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.65. EPS for the following year is $-1.37, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.81 and $-1.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $489.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $493.56M to a low estimate of $482.8M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $571.16M, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.