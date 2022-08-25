The AES Corporation (AES) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) closed the day trading at 25.57 up 3.06% from the previous closing price of $24.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3983232 shares were traded. AES reached its highest trading level at $25.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AES, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On November 30, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when MILLER JAMES H sold 19,280 shares for $21.68 per share. The transaction valued at 418,073 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Coughlin Stephen bought 47,000 shares of AES for $1,001,100 on Mar 04. The EVP and CFO now owns 67,622 shares after completing the transaction at $21.30 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Gluski Andres, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 524,511 shares for $23.78 each. As a result, the insider received 12,474,227 and left with 1,143,724 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AES has reached a high of $26.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AES traded about 5.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AES traded about 4.52M shares per day. A total of 668.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 665.71M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 10.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Dividends & Splits

AES’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.63, up from 0.57 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, The AES Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.7B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.91B, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of $-5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.46B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.14B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.71B and the low estimate is $9.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.