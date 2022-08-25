The name Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Bird Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.47, up 9.32% from its previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0402 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18447889 shares were traded. BRDS reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4602.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Torchiana Shane sold 40,747 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 22,818 led to the insider holds 3,324,476 shares of the business.

Rushforth William S sold 42,337 shares of BRDS for $23,709 on Jun 13. The Chief Vehicle Officer now owns 2,765,635 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Murison Lisa, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 1,430 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider received 801 and left with 521,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRDS has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5117, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9360.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRDS traded 3.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.56M. Insiders hold about 15.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 10.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.24% and a Short% of Float of 10.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.22 and $-0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $-0.15, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.1 and $-0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $285.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.14M, up 36.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $440.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.37M and the low estimate is $389.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.