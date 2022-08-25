The name Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) closed at 37.87 up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $36.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3906760 shares were traded. LVS reached its highest trading level at $38.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $45 from $43 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $45.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVS has reached a high of $48.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LVS has traded an average of 6.38M shares per day and 3.31M over the past ten days. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 17.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $-1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $935.2M. As of the current estimate, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $857M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, an increase of 38.90% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.76B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.