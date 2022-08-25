The Walt Disney Company (DIS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed the day trading at 116.41 up 1.35% from the previous closing price of $114.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7832395 shares were traded. DIS reached its highest trading level at $117.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DIS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 178.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on August 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $145 from $110 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $165 to $145.

On April 19, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $177.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on April 19, 2022, with a $177 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when WOODFORD BRENT sold 3,000 shares for $119.03 per share. The transaction valued at 357,090 led to the insider holds 28,624 shares of the business.

WOODFORD BRENT sold 226 shares of DIS for $29,945 on Mar 10. The EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax now owns 27,003 shares after completing the transaction at $132.50 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, McCarthy Christine M, who serves as the SEVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,342 shares for $151.54 each. As a result, the insider received 2,324,927 and left with 165,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has reached a high of $187.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DIS traded about 12.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DIS traded about 16.33M shares per day. A total of 1.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.82B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 23.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 10000:9865 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.74 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.94. EPS for the following year is $5.48, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.47 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.33B, up 38.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.81B and the low estimate is $89.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.