There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Canoo Inc. (GOEV) can be one of them

The closing price of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) was 3.65 for the day, up 8.31% from the previous closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4499232 shares were traded. GOEV reached its highest trading level at $3.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3395.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on December 16, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $9 previously.

On September 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when MURTHY RAMESH sold 511 shares for $3.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,993 led to the insider holds 276,790 shares of the business.

Sheeran Josette sold 108,211 shares of GOEV for $422,023 on Aug 17. The President now owns 1,398,391 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Aquila Tony, who serves as the Executive Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $3.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 797,000 and bolstered with 2,538,828 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $13.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2442, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5266.

Shares Statistics:

GOEV traded an average of 13.11M shares per day over the past three months and 9.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 283.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.66M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 33.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.57% and a Short% of Float of 23.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.53 and a low estimate of $-0.53, while EPS last year was $-0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.55, with high estimates of $-0.48 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.72 and $-2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.06. EPS for the following year is $-1.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.37 and $-1.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700M and the low estimate is $276.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 382.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.