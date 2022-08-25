There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) can be one of them

The closing price of Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) was 2.74 for the day, up 7.03% from the previous closing price of $2.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2703620 shares were traded. CORZ reached its highest trading level at $2.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CORZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.10.

On June 03, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On February 24, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 24, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Feinstein Darin sold 2,909,679 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 7,797,940 led to the insider holds 30,483,592 shares of the business.

Feinstein Darin sold 500,000 shares of CORZ for $1,535,000 on Jun 02. The Chief Vision Officer now owns 33,393,271 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Feinstein Darin, who serves as the Chief Vision Officer of the company, sold 1,016,174 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider received 3,211,110 and left with 33,893,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORZ has reached a high of $14.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2261, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9009.

Shares Statistics:

CORZ traded an average of 5.22M shares per day over the past three months and 4.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 307.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.17M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CORZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 9.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $647.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $689.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.48M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $998.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $623.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.