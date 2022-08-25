There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) can be one of them

The closing price of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) was 26.85 for the day, up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $26.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4939901 shares were traded. UPST reached its highest trading level at $27.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UPST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $22 from $32 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Mirgorodskaya Natalia sold 706 shares for $33.27 per share. The transaction valued at 23,489 led to the insider holds 25,260 shares of the business.

Nicoll Alison sold 15,000 shares of UPST for $604,576 on Jun 24. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 412,983 shares after completing the transaction at $40.31 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Nicoll Alison, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 337,492 and left with 412,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPST now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18B. As of this moment, Upstart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $401.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.06.

Shares Statistics:

UPST traded an average of 8.65M shares per day over the past three months and 9.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.71M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 24.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.37% and a Short% of Float of 35.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 13 analysts recommending between $3 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $848.55M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.