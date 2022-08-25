There is a good chance Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) closed at 0.93 in the last session, down -11.65% from day before closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1223 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13414863 shares were traded. ASTR reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9060.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $7.

On October 04, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on October 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when KEMP CHRIS bought 100,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 124,960 led to the insider holds 857,082 shares of the business.

A/NPC Holdings LLC sold 1,400,000 shares of ASTR for $1,946,000 on Aug 16. The former 10% owner now owns 20,888,053 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, A/NPC Holdings LLC, who serves as the former 10% owner of the company, sold 867,040 shares for $1.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,265,878 and left with 22,288,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2294.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASTR traded on average about 3.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 264.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.15M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 33.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.53, compared to 32.79M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.47% and a Short% of Float of 28.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.78. EPS for the following year is $-0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.38 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.55M and the low estimate is $70.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 374.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.