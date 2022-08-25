There is a good chance Exelon Corporation (EXC) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $45.07 in the most recent trading day, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) closed at 45.49, up 0.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8463928 shares were traded. EXC reached its highest trading level at $45.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.92.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $55 from $47 previously.

On March 11, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $46.

On February 07, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $46.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 07, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Anthony John Tyler sold 4,451 shares for $47.49 per share. The transaction valued at 211,378 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Souza Fabian sold 21,400 shares of EXC for $1,018,854 on Apr 01. The SVP & Corporate Controller now owns 2,337 shares after completing the transaction at $47.61 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Khouzami Carim V, who serves as the CEO BGE of the company, sold 3,962 shares for $44.35 each. As a result, the insider received 175,715 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXC is 0.47, which has changed by 30.74% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXC has reached a high of $50.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 981.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 978.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EXC as of Jul 28, 2022 were 13.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 13.72M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EXC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.45, compared to 1.35 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 53.10% for EXC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1402:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.35B, down -49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.41B and the low estimate is $17.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.