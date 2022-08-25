There is a good chance MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) closed at 3.88 in the last session, up 2.11% from day before closing price of $3.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524765 shares were traded. MGNX reached its highest trading level at $3.9350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Karrels James bought 40,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 98,800 led to the insider holds 191,776 shares of the business.

BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 200,000 shares of MGNX for $3,700,320 on Nov 19. The 10% Owner now owns 7,275,564 shares after completing the transaction at $18.50 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, BIOTECH TARGET N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $20.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,047,460 and bolstered with 7,075,564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $28.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6690, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.1828.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGNX traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 845.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.63M. Shares short for MGNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 7.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.15% and a Short% of Float of 14.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.61 and a low estimate of $-1.09, while EPS last year was $-0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.67, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $-1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.78 and $-3.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.35. EPS for the following year is $-2.88, with 10 analysts recommending between $-1.77 and $-3.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.45M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.33M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.