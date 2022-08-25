There is a good chance U.S. Bancorp (USB) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $47.41 in the most recent trading day, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed at 47.19, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4616568 shares were traded. USB reached its highest trading level at $47.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of USB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $56.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $64.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $63.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 10.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, USB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.68, compared to 1.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05. The current Payout Ratio is 41.40% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 26, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1265:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.81 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $6.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.36B to a low estimate of $6.2B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $5.86B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.82B, an increase of 20.50% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.29B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.72B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.13B and the low estimate is $26.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.