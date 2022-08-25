There Is Still Room For Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) was 0.86 for the day, up 4.83% from the previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0398 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1155466 shares were traded. BIOR reached its highest trading level at $0.8899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Sarna Surbhi sold 7,517 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 4,585 led to the insider holds 148,774 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 128.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOR has reached a high of $6.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4510.

Shares Statistics:

BIOR traded an average of 2.18M shares per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.00M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.37, compared to 17.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.72% and a Short% of Float of 10.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.36 and $-0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.42. EPS for the following year is $-0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.26 and $-0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.61M, down -99.60% from the average estimate.