There Is Still Room For ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) closed the day trading at 1.35 up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9349537 shares were traded. WISH reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WISH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On December 02, 2021, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Oppenheimer Downgraded its Perform to Underperform on October 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Szulczewski Piotr sold 183,242 shares for $1.47 per share. The transaction valued at 269,366 led to the insider holds 51,602,922 shares of the business.

Szulczewski Piotr sold 274,802 shares of WISH for $423,195 on Aug 18. The 10% Owner now owns 51,786,164 shares after completing the transaction at $1.54 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Szulczewski Piotr, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,676,528 shares for $1.62 each. As a result, the insider received 2,715,975 and left with 52,060,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISH has reached a high of $7.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3293.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WISH traded about 13.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WISH traded about 12.66M shares per day. A total of 667.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 486.50M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WISH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 58.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.39, compared to 45.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 10.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.6. EPS for the following year is $-0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $718.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $887.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $923M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.