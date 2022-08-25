There Is Still Room For GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) closed the day trading at 1.69 down 0.00% from the previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5046837 shares were traded. GOVX reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOVX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Sharkey John W. bought 1,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 820 led to the insider holds 2,860 shares of the business.

McKee Kelly T. Jr. bought 4,464 shares of GOVX for $5,000 on Jun 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 19,185 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, CHASE RANDAL D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,100 and bolstered with 26,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 158.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOVX is 3.14, which has changed by -69.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has reached a high of $6.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1023.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOVX traded about 25.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOVX traded about 6.22M shares per day. A total of 24.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOVX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 769.2k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38.23% and a Short% of Float of 38.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.