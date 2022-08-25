There Is Still Room For Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) closed the day trading at 5.35 down 0.00% from the previous closing price of $5.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5808088 shares were traded. RKLB reached its highest trading level at $5.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RKLB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 21, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 23, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On January 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on January 12, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKLB has reached a high of $21.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RKLB traded about 4.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RKLB traded about 5.63M shares per day. A total of 456.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 369.97M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLB as of Jul 28, 2022 were 17.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.72, compared to 16.87M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $56.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63M to a low estimate of $26.94M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.29M, an estimated increase of 959.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.44M, an increase of 101.80% less than the figure of $959.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $-15.36M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.24M, up 246.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $366.25M and the low estimate is $295M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.