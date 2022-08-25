There Is Still Room For Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) closed the day trading at 12.94 up 2.54% from the previous closing price of $12.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15957881 shares were traded. TUFN reached its highest trading level at $12.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TUFN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 27, 2021, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On May 25, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUFN has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TUFN traded about 507.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TUFN traded about 1.79M shares per day. A total of 38.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.65M. Insiders hold about 12.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TUFN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 299.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 346.35k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.72 and $-0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.74. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.59 and $-0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.95M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.21M and the low estimate is $138M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.