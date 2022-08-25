There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG).

In the latest session, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) closed at 19.54 down -4.91% from its previous closing price of $20.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3801704 shares were traded. DBRG reached its highest trading level at $20.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.

On December 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Wu Jacky bought 9,157 shares for $5.46 per share. The transaction valued at 49,997 led to the insider holds 1,107,533 shares of the business.

Kim Sonia sold 11,000 shares of DBRG for $89,870 on Nov 16. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 224,626 shares after completing the transaction at $8.17 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, LANDMARK DIVIDEND LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 695,091 shares for $16.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,456,837 and bolstered with 5,066,408 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DBRG is 1.78, which has changed by -27.84% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $34.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DBRG has traded an average of 1.71M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 655.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.92M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Jul 28, 2022 were 6.04M with a Short Ratio of 14.08, compared to 5.71M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $294.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $304.8M to a low estimate of $283.1M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $252.17M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.46M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.8M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.